Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Trading Up 1.3%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 9,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

