Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.42. Ashland Global posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,113,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

