ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Get ASICS alerts:

ASICS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.