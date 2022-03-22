ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.
ASICS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASICS (ASCCF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.