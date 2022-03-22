Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 27,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,867. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

