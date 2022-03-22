Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.