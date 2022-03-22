Assura (LON:AGR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.04) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Assura stock opened at GBX 66.90 ($0.88) on Monday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.49.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

