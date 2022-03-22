AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a £100 ($131.65) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($138.23) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.07) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($138.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,650 ($127.04) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,839.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,708.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,701 ($127.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £149.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.74.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.