Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

