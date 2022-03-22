Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.47. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 3,476,471 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $198.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

