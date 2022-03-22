Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

Auctus (AUC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $3,102.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

