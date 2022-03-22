Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. Audacy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 332,013 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Audacy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

