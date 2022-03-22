Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Buys A$96,000.00 in Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Jones bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($71,111.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.84.
About Ausgold (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.