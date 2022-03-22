Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 9%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 8,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $19,583,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,417,000 after buying an additional 362,193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 78,132 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

