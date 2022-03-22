Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.49

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.49 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.68). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 662,327 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.82 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.49.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

