Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.49

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.49 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.68). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 662,327 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £134.82 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.49.
About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)
Further Reading
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.