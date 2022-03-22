Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

