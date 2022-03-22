Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Avid Technology stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

