Aviva (AV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aviva (LON: AV):

3/16/2022 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.98) to GBX 520 ($6.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.19). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 468 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 530 ($6.98). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.11) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.98) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 468 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.11) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 469 ($6.17) to GBX 468 ($6.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.32) price target on the stock.

1/29/2022 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock.

AV traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 426.30 ($5.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 427.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.90. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($8,911.49). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($660,037.39).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

