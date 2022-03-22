AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AXA stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

