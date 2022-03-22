Axe Reaches Market Cap of $77,669.33 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 66.2% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $77,669.33 and $56,840.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

