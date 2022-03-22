Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.95. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,392,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

