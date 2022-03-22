Azuki Market Capitalization Achieves $311,445.79 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $311,445.79 and $41,530.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

