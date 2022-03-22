B. Riley Weighs in on BRT Apartments Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BRT Apartments in a report released on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE:BRT opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

