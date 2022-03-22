B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 683,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,919,931. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

