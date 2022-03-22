Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €105.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.35 ($92.69).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €81.64 ($89.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €51.10 ($56.15) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.68.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.