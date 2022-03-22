Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $146.68

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.68, but opened at $152.44. Baidu shares last traded at $156.10, with a volume of 29,821 shares traded.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Baidu by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

