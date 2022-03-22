Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $146.68

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.68, but opened at $152.44. Baidu shares last traded at $156.10, with a volume of 29,821 shares traded.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.