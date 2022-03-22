Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKR. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
BKR opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $38.41.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
