Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKR. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BKR opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $38.41.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

