Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 477,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,407,608 shares.The stock last traded at $36.63 and had previously closed at $36.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $140,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

