Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading 14.2% Higher

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.60. 70,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,722,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
