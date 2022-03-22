Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading 14.2% Higher

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.60. 70,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,722,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.