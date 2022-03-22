Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $258.68

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 258.68 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 261.60 ($3.44). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 261.60 ($3.44), with a volume of 1,554,136 shares trading hands.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn bought 78,740 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £188,976 ($248,783.57).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

