Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $16.96. Banco Macro shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 214,782 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Banco Santander raised Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

