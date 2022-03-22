Bank of America Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $16.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSLY. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,233. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. Fastly has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

