Bank of America Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Neutral

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

TAC stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

