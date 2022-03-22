Bank of America Upgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Buy

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares valued at $1,607,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.