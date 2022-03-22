Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.67

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.40. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 36,754 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of China (BACHY)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.