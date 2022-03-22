Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.67

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.40. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 36,754 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.