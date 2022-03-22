Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 944,276 shares.The stock last traded at $122.60 and had previously closed at $121.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after acquiring an additional 430,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

