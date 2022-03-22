Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.30

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $14.78. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 3,120 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.59%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
