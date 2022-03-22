Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.30

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $14.78. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 3,120 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

