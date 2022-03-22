Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.68. Baozun shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 5,260 shares changing hands.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get Baozun alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $576.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baozun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Baozun by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.