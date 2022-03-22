Barclays Downgrades Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Underweight

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

