Barclays Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $40.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of UGI by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
