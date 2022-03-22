Barclays Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $40.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of UGI by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

