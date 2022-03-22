Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.
NRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.56. The company has a market cap of £264.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.60 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.
About NewRiver REIT (Get Rating)
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
