Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

NRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.56. The company has a market cap of £264.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.60 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($26,312.80). Also, insider Alastair Miller purchased 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($39,282.39).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

