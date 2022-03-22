Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 765 ($10.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAND. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.78).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 771.80 ($10.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 743.44. The stock has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.08. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.83).

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,696.80).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

