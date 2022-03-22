Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.49. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

