Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKPGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

WKP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.11).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 683 ($8.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.89). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 762.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 820.69.

Workspace Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

