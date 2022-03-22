Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

WKP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.11).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 683 ($8.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.89). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 762.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 820.69.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

