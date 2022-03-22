Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 146.10 ($1.92) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.