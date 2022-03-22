Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 33,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,492 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,870,000 after purchasing an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 1,030,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

