Barclays Trims London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Target Price to GBX 9,200

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($131.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($135.60) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,831.01 ($103.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,237.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24).

In other news, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($91.26) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,076.88). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($93.29) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($111,943.13).

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.