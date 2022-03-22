Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 423,066 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
