Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $661.85

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.85 ($8.71) and traded as low as GBX 560.40 ($7.38). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 561.80 ($7.40), with a volume of 6,636,988 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.01) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 804.50 ($10.59).

The stock has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 661.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,599.10).

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

