Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been given a $27.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. 765,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,251,703. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

