Barrington Research Comments on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

